Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.