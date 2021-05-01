Jefferies Financial Group Comments on J Sainsbury plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

