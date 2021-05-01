Robert E. Dean Sells 4,910 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in National Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in National Bank by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.