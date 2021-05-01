IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.