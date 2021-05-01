Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.81, but opened at $77.47. Overstock.com shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 83,346 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $279,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $925,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

