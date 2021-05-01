Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,135 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

