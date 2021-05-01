Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.16

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.16 and last traded at $179.66, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

