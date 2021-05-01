Scott Michael Rajeski Acquires 15,000 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $26.00 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $28.98.
About Latham Group
