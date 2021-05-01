Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.49

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 741106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The company has a market cap of C$775.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.