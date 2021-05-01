Conning Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.