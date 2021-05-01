Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $365.66 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

