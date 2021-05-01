Strs Ohio Buys 16,674 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.62 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $97.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

