Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.