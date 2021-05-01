Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.