Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

WYNN stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

