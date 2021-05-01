Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 57.6% in April

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDOC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.