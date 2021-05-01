Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

