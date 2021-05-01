Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 707,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

