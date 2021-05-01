Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.13

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.09, with a volume of 328048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

