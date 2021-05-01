Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTA opened at $72.64 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

