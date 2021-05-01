Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $6.50 by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $6.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

