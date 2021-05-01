LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

LendingTree stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

