Strs Ohio Has $12.19 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

