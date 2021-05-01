Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.