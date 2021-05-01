Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

