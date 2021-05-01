Strs Ohio Purchases 16,388 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.58% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.