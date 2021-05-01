Strs Ohio Acquires 34,309 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.36% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

