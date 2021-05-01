Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $303.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $301.88 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

