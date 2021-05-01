Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Duke Realty stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

