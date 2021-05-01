Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

