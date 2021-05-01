New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $155.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

