New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $335.34 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

