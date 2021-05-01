New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,211 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Trex worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.