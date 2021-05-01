New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

