New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,367 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

NYSE:JLL opened at $187.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.