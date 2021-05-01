Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.