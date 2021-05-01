Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

