Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

