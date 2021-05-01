Oppenheimer Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

