Raymond James Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

