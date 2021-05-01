FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OP Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.88 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

