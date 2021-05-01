UMB Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

