Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

TSE AQN opened at C$19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1959 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.