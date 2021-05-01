Piper Sandler Comments on HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

HONE stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

