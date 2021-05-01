Capital One Financial Weighs in on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

