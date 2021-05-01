Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,211,453 shares of company stock worth $195,371,582. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

