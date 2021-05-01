Citigroup Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $154.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

