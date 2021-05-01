IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

