IBM Retirement Fund Sells 111 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $325.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

