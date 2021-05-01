IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

